Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Saulkrastu novads
  5. Saulkrasti
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Saulkrasti, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 88 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 328,000
4 room apartmentin Saulkrasti, Latvia
4 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 125 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 485,000
3 room apartmentin Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 79 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 300,000
3 room apartmentin Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 room apartment
Saulkrasti, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 400,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir