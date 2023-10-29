Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. Sabile
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sabile, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
9 room house in Sabile, Latvia
9 room house
Sabile, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to purchase a profitable property in the center of Sabile. A house with…
€47,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir