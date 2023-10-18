Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ropazu novads, Latvia

houses
5
6 properties total found
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement in Mucenieki, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with garage, with basement
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Особняк в Суниши - престижном поселке под Ригой. Описание: - Дом с качественной, дорогой…
€420,000
4 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Mucenieki, Latvia
4 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
For sale: a spacious single-story residential house in the prestigious Sunīši village. The t…
€250,000
House with basement, with electricity, with gas in Mucenieki, Latvia
House with basement, with electricity, with gas
Mucenieki, Latvia
Area 254 m²
For Sale: Section of a 2-Apartment House in the village of Sunishi Description: - High…
€205,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity in Ropazi, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with electricity
Ropazi, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale 3-room apartment in Vangazi. - Home renovation work is planned to start this yea…
€50,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Mucenieki, Latvia
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņīši, an elite village of a c…
€450,000
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Mucenieki, Latvia
7 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale an exclusive, chic house in the village of Suņī & scaron; i, an elite vill…
€590,000

Properties features in Ropazu novads, Latvia

