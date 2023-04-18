Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Priekulu novads, Latvia

3 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 101 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 443,300
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
4 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
4 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 137 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 618,995
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
3 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 391,020
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments i…
4 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
4 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 127 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 575,940
  The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments …
2 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
2 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 70 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 266,380
  The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments …
2 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
2 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 174,040
The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments is…
6 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
6 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 186 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 788,000
  The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments …
3 room apartmentin Priekuli, Latvia
3 room apartment
Priekuli, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 100 m² 2/7 Floor
€ 364,140
  The elegant and modern new apartment project with bright, spacious and quality apartments …

