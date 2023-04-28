Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Olaines novads
  5. Olaines pagasts
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Medemciems, Latvia
3 room apartment
Medemciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 168,000
A new, ecological wooden house for sale in Virši, Olaine Parish. Quiet and peaceful surround…

Properties features in Olaines pagasts, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir