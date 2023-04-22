Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Olaines novads, Latvia

Olaines pagasts
3
4 properties total found
4 room house in Straume, Latvia
4 room house
Straume, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 127 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 55,000
Beautifully landscaped property with wood heating. It is necessary to finish the repair on t…
House in Olaines pagasts, Latvia
House
Olaines pagasts, Latvia
1 421 m² Number of floors 7
€ 3,500,000
Brand New construction - Miera 6 Sale of the whole building - 3 500 000 EUR Total area…
3 room apartment in Medemciems, Latvia
3 room apartment
Medemciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 168,000
A new, ecological wooden house for sale in Virši, Olaine Parish. Quiet and peaceful surround…
House in Berzpils, Latvia
House
Berzpils, Latvia
500 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 500,000
Spacious family house for sale! Located in the Kekava area, calm down and green in just 15 m…

Properties features in Olaines novads, Latvia

Mir