Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Zemgale
  4. Ogres novads
  5. Ogre
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ogre, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 340,000
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 454,667
  The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined …
4 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 483,130
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir