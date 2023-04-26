Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Zemgale
  4. Ogres novads
  5. Ogre

Residential properties for sale in Ogre, Latvia

6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 98 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 340,000
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
3 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 454,667
  The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined …
4 room apartment in Ogre, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ogre, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 110 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 483,130
The new residential complex “Elegy” consists of three separate houses, which are combined in…
3 room house in Ogre, Latvia
3 room house
Ogre, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 135 m² Number of floors 2
€ 235,000
5 room house in Ogre, Latvia
5 room house
Ogre, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
4 room house in Ogre, Latvia
4 room house
Ogre, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 176,750
For sale elegant family house in the Scandinavian style. Economical, energy efficient and e…
