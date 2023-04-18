Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Mazsalaca county
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Mazsalaca county, Latvia

Mazsalaca
5
Apartment To archive
2 room apartmentin Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 99,000
4 room apartmentin Mazsalaca, Latvia
4 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 119,280
2 room apartmentin Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 60,240
2 room apartmentin Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 33 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 51,350
2 room apartmentin Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mazsalaca, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 27 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,320

