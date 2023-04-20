Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Zemgale
  4. Ogres novads
  5. Mazozolu pagasts

Residential properties for sale in Mazozolu pagasts, Latvia

1 property total found
4 room housein Licupe, Latvia
4 room house
Licupe, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 169 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 289,000
The property is at the end of the road. There are two neighboring holiday homes nearby, whic…

Properties features in Mazozolu pagasts, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir