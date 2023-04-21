Apartments for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 109 m²
€ 140,000
Apartment in a new project with finishing. The apartment consists of: - living room comb…
4 room apartment in Terini, Latvia
4 room apartment
Terini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 203 m² 20/24 Floor
€ 500,000
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m²
€ 319,000
Don't hesitate to buy a house in Marupe! Only 15 houses! The houses are sold fully finish…
4 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 225 m²
€ 369,000
Don't hesitate to buy a house in Marupe! Only 15 houses! The houses are sold fully finish…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 280,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 280,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 275,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 270,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 265,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 270,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 265,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 275,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment in Terini, Latvia
3 room apartment
Terini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 134 m²
€ 290,000
For sale a two-storey apartment in the new Citizen project. Living area: 133.4 m2 Privat…
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 99 m²
€ 155,000
We offer to purchase a 3-room apartment in a new project. Total area 98.8 m2 Living area…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m²
€ 234,080
4-room apartment in a new project in Marupe Dižozoli for sale. - living room combined wit…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 107 m²
€ 227,476
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in Marupe OZOLZĪLES. - 3 bedrooms, living room…
2 room apartment in Terini, Latvia
2 room apartment
Terini, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 94 m²
€ 185,000
For sale is a 3-room apartment in the project "Solaris". The apartment consists of: - …
2 room apartment in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 114 m²
€ 145,000
For sale 3-room apartment with a spacious terrace in Marupe. Description: - The project …
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 168,296
A 3-room apartment in the new project Ozolzīles is for sale. The apartment consists of a…
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m²
€ 167,625
A 3-room apartment in the new project Ozolzīles is for sale. The apartment consists of a…
3 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m²
€ 216,935
A 4-room apartment in the new project Ozolzīles is for sale. - living room, kitchen area…
2 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m²
€ 83,000
1 room apartment in Marupe, Latvia
1 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 126,000
5 room apartment in Terini, Latvia
5 room apartment
Terini, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 264 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 947,000
The "Panorama Residence" residential and business complex, built in 2007, is located at the…

