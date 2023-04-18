Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Limbazu novads
  5. Limbazi

Residential properties for sale in Limbazi, Latvia

3 properties total found
4 room housein Limbazi, Latvia
4 room house
Limbazi, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
2 room apartmentin Limbazi, Latvia
2 room apartment
Limbazi, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 68,000
6 room housein Limbazi, Latvia
6 room house
Limbazi, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 256 m² Number of floors 3
€ 330,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir