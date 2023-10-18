Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. Ligatne
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Ligatne, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room house in good condition, with forest view in Gaujas, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with forest view
Gaujas, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
Exclusive house with a land for sale in the middle of nature in the Gauja National Park, nea…
€86,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir