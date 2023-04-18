Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ligatne, Latvia

6 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Gaujas, Latvia
2 room apartment
Gaujas, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 78 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 157,000
3 room apartmentin Gaujas, Latvia
3 room apartment
Gaujas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 450,000
3 room apartmentin Gaujas, Latvia
3 room apartment
Gaujas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 76 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 189,500
Apartments are now offered for sale in the newproject, which is located 29 kilometres from t…
3 room apartmentin Gaujas, Latvia
3 room apartment
Gaujas, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 114 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 249,000
The new project Astra House consists of two three-story houses with terraces. Each of the bu…
2 room apartmentin Gaujas, Latvia
2 room apartment
Gaujas, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 136,300
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
2 room apartmentin Gaujas, Latvia
2 room apartment
Gaujas, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 62 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 153,820
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
