  2. Residential
  3. Latvia
  4. Liepaja
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Liepaja, Latvia

4 properties total found
9 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating in Liepaja, Latvia
9 room apartment in good condition, with gas heating
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 062 m²
Floor 3/3
Building for commercial activities Kungu street 9, Liepaja. The building has three floors an…
€522,000
4 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
4 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/6
€485,000
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/6
€300,000
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Liepaja, Latvia
3 room apartment with parking, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/6
€400,000

Properties features in Liepaja, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
