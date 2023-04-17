Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Latgale

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Latgale, Latvia

Daugavpils
4
Krāslava
4
Rezekne
3
Balvi
1
Livani
1
1 property total found
3 room apartmentin Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Daugavpils, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 180,000
Bright and spacious apartment for sale in Jurmala. The main advantage is the location of the…

Properties features in Latgale, Latvia

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go