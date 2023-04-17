Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Latgale
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Latgale, Latvia

Krāslava
3
Daugavpils
2
Rezekne
2
Balvi
1
4 room apartmentin Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 194 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 320,000
4 room apartmentin Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 97 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 250,000
3 room apartmentin Krāslava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 98 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 216,000
3 room apartmentin Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Daugavpils, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
3 room apartmentin Rezekne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Rezekne, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 259,000
2 room apartmentin Rezekne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Rezekne, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 250,000
3 room apartmentin Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Daugavpils, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 180,000
Bright and spacious apartment for sale in Jurmala. The main advantage is the location of the…
5 room apartmentin Balvi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Balvi, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 143 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale beautiful stylish apartment with five bedrooms in a renovated house on Baznicas str…

