Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Latgale

Residential properties for sale in Latgale, Latvia

Daugavpils
4
Krāslava
4
Rezekne
3
Balvi
1
Livani
1
13 properties total found
5 room housein Livani, Latvia
5 room house
Livani, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 579 m²
€ 120,000
For sale are three "naturally" united (but each with its own land register). lands with two…
5 room housein Rezekne, Latvia
5 room house
Rezekne, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 290 m² Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
4 room apartmentin Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 194 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 320,000
4 room apartmentin Krāslava, Latvia
4 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 97 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 250,000
5 room housein Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 310,000
3 room apartmentin Krāslava, Latvia
3 room apartment
Krāslava, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 98 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 216,000
5 room housein Daugavpils, Latvia
5 room house
Daugavpils, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 327 m² Number of floors 2
€ 449,000
3 room apartmentin Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Daugavpils, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 149,000
3 room apartmentin Rezekne, Latvia
3 room apartment
Rezekne, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 259,000
2 room apartmentin Rezekne, Latvia
2 room apartment
Rezekne, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 56 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 250,000
3 room apartmentin Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Daugavpils, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 180,000
Bright and spacious apartment for sale in Jurmala. The main advantage is the location of the…
6 room housein Krāslava, Latvia
6 room house
Krāslava, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
House for sale in a quiet part of Dzintari, to the sea and concert hall Dzintari 15 minutes …
5 room apartmentin Balvi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Balvi, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 143 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 255,000
For sale beautiful stylish apartment with five bedrooms in a renovated house on Baznicas str…

Properties features in Latgale, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go