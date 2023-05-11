Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Latvia

6 properties total found
2 room house in Podnieki, Latvia
2 room house
Podnieki, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 394,800
Villa 4 room villa in Igene, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa
Igene, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 180,000
Villa 9 room villa in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 9 room villa
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 680,000
8 room house in Mucenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
7 room house in Carnikava, Latvia
7 room house
Carnikava, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
9 room house in Mucenieki, Latvia
9 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000

