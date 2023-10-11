Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Krimuldas novads, Latvia

8 room house with lake view in Sunisi, Latvia
8 room house with lake view
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 670 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
€1,10M
9 room house with lake view in Sunisi, Latvia
9 room house with lake view
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully ready, equipped with the latest technologys, an exclusive mansion near the lake. Used …
€1,000,000

