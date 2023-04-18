Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Latgale
  4. Kraslavas novads
  5. Krāslava
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Krāslava, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room housein Krāslava, Latvia
6 room house
Krāslava, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 3
€ 420,000
House for sale in a quiet part of Dzintari, to the sea and concert hall Dzintari 15 minutes …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir