Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Courland
  4. Kandavas novads
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Kandavas novads, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Vane, Latvia
House
Vane, Latvia
€ 3,200,000
A unique property - a castle in the Kandava region, 120 km to Riga and 84 km to Ventspils, f…

Properties features in Kandavas novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir