Seaview Villas for Sale in Jurmala, Latvia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Babite, Latvia
3 room apartment
Babite, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/4
We offer a cozy three-room apartment for sale in a quiet area of Jurmala - Bullutsiems. Few …
€ 415,000
6 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 541 m²
Floor 2/2
We bring to your attention a unique project in a modern style, located just a few steps from…
€ 2,288,920
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
An apartment for sale in a building opposite the Kronvalda park. Layout: - The apartment…
€ 260,000
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 3/3
The apartment is designed with care and love. Well-thought-out layout with spacious rooms. T…
€ 440,000
4 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/3
New house in Jaundubulti, Jurmala, located in a quiet place in the dune area, from the house…
€ 660,000
5 room house in Bukulti, Latvia
5 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a cozy house for sale a house on the first line overlooking the lake. In the house…
€ 590,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
A 3-room apartment is for sale in the new renovated house project Ranķa dambis 31, which is …
€ 127,796
3 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 248 m²
House for sale in Bulduri, 100 m from the sea. The total area of ​​the house is 247.5 m2. …
€ 550,000
6 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
6 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 274 m²
Floor 2/4
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala near the par…
€ 990,000
7 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 382 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a cozy two-storey house with a large adjacent territory. The object consists of: 2…
€ 880,000
4 room house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 437 m²
House for sale 250 m from the sea in Bulduri, Jurmala. The total area is 437.3 m2. The hous…
€ 1,500,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Comfortable and bright apartment in the new Pine Wood project in the Jaundubulti area! De…
€ 290,000

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

