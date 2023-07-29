Latvia
Jurmala
Residential
Latvia
Vidzeme
Jurmala
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Jurmala, Latvia
Villa
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Babite, Latvia
3
120 m²
3/4
We offer a cozy three-room apartment for sale in a quiet area of Jurmala - Bullutsiems. Few …
€ 415,000
Recommend
6 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6
541 m²
2/2
We bring to your attention a unique project in a modern style, located just a few steps from…
€ 2,288,920
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4
1
79 m²
An apartment for sale in a building opposite the Kronvalda park. Layout: - The apartment…
€ 260,000
Recommend
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
5
2
181 m²
3/3
The apartment is designed with care and love. Well-thought-out layout with spacious rooms. T…
€ 440,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
4
220 m²
2/3
New house in Jaundubulti, Jurmala, located in a quiet place in the dune area, from the house…
€ 660,000
Recommend
5 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
5
200 m²
1/2
We offer a cozy house for sale a house on the first line overlooking the lake. In the house…
€ 590,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
3
1
74 m²
A 3-room apartment is for sale in the new renovated house project Ranķa dambis 31, which is …
€ 127,796
Recommend
3 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
6
248 m²
House for sale in Bulduri, 100 m from the sea. The total area of the house is 247.5 m2. …
€ 550,000
Recommend
6 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
6
274 m²
2/4
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new project in the heart of Jurmala near the par…
€ 990,000
Recommend
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
7
382 m²
2
For sale a cozy two-storey house with a large adjacent territory. The object consists of: 2…
€ 880,000
Recommend
4 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
7
4
437 m²
House for sale 250 m from the sea in Bulduri, Jurmala. The total area is 437.3 m2. The hous…
€ 1,500,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3
1
72 m²
Comfortable and bright apartment in the new Pine Wood project in the Jaundubulti area! De…
€ 290,000
Recommend
