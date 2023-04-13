Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Jurmala

Pool Residential properties for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 222 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale, an exclusive penthouse is offered in a luxurious fenced house on the first line in…

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir