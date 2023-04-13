Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Jurmala, Latvia

31 property total found
5 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 233 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 1,800,000
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 148 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 480,000
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 125 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 430,000
5 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 870,000
7 room housein Jurmala, Latvia
7 room house
Jurmala, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 220 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 699,000
Unique properties for sale in Adazi district. The hotel is just 14 km from Riga and 13 km fr…
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 161 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 370,613
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 91 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 231,192
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 176 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 256,636
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 93 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 181,683
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 115 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 225,404
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 116 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 217,081
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 85 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 341,880
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 119 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 275,957
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 51 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 132,080
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 171,580
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 176,400
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 270,760
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 44 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 106,080
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 132,340
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 63 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 175,280
The modern Sky Garden residential complex is located in the quiet part of Asari in Jurmala. …
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 270,000
The modern Sky Garden residential complex is located in the quiet part of Asari in Jurmala. …
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 104,160
The modern Sky Garden residential complex is located in the quiet part of Asari in Jurmala. …
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 52 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 118,450
The modern Sky Garden residential complex is located in the quiet part of Asari in Jurmala. …
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 26 m² 2/3 Floor
Price on request
Welcome to your new Summer house Everyone wants to spend some time by the sea and enjoy natu…
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 108 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 643,243
  The multifunctional "Villa Milia" is a magnificent combination of historical and contempor…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 130 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 943,173
The multifunctional "Villa Milia" is a magnificent combination of historical and contemporar…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 137 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,163,971
  The multifunctional "Villa Milia" is a magnificent combination of historical and contempor…
4 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 154 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 299,000
For sale luxury apartment by the sea, 3 separate bedrooms and 2 balconies, as well as two p…
3 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 181 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 325,000
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …
2 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 146 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 300,000
New residential complex in Jurmala! Apartment sizes range from 40 to 180 m². The modern Sky …

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
