Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Jurmala
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartmentin Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 222 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 900,000
For sale, an exclusive penthouse is offered in a luxurious fenced house on the first line in…

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir