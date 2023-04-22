Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ikskiles novads, Latvia

4 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 123 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 200,000
On Ganu street 6 (next to Strelnieku street) on the 7th floor of a facade building with an e…
4 room house in adamlauks, Latvia
4 room house
adamlauks, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 212 m² 2 Floor
€ 495,000
3 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 350,000
4 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
4 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 169 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 379,000
Charming attic apartment in the center. - gas heating, - parquet floors, radiators built int…
3 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
3 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 147 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale spacious, cozy 3 -room apartment in a restored facade house. The apartment is locat…
5 room apartment in Ikskile, Latvia
5 room apartment
Ikskile, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 187 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 441,090
For sale spacious, comfortable apartment in a restored pre-war facade house. No burden. Entr…

