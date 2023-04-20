Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Courland
  4. Grobinas novads
  5. Grobina

Residential properties for sale in Grobina, Latvia

1 property total found
7 room housein Grobina, Latvia
7 room house
Grobina, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 390 m² Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir