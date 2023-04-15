Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Garkalnes novads

Lake Residential properties for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
8 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 670 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
9 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
9 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
Fully ready, equipped with the latest technologys, an exclusive mansion near the lake. Used …

Properties features in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir