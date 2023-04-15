Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Garkalnes novads
  5. Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
8 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
8 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 670 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Fully finished, equipped with the latest technology, an exclusive mansion on the lake. The h…
9 room housein Mucenieki, Latvia
9 room house
Mucenieki, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
Fully ready, equipped with the latest technologys, an exclusive mansion near the lake. Used …

Properties features in Garkalnes novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir