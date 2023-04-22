Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Courland
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Courland, Latvia

Liepaja
3
Aizpute
1
Grobina
1
Ventspils
1
18 properties total found
9 room house in Ventspils, Latvia
9 room house
Ventspils, Latvia
16 Number of rooms 13 bath 374 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 270,000
Ideal place for tourism business - return for investors between 8 and 10% per year. The prop…
2 room house in Padure, Latvia
2 room house
Padure, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 195,000
A brinky country estate outside Padures Castle itself. Beautifully tended garden with three …
House in Pastende, Latvia
House
Pastende, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 350,000
A residential home with workshops and a hangar is for sale - commercial object.A two-story h…
3 room house in Bukupe, Latvia
3 room house
Bukupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 335 m²
€ 250,000
Incredibly interesting property for sale in the most beautiful place in the Salda region! …
Villa 4 room villa in Igene, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa
Igene, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 180,000
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
9 room house in Liegi, Latvia
9 room house
Liegi, Latvia
20 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 667 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 379,990
Līguti manor complex with a large park on the picturesque shore of Lake Durbe.The late class…
House in kesterciems, Latvia
House
kesterciems, Latvia
220 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 300,000
We sell an object in the village of Kesterciems, municipality of Angur. The village is locat…
4 room house in Engure, Latvia
4 room house
Engure, Latvia
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 295 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 950,000
This exceptional house sits in an elevated position on the Gulf of Riga sea coastline in a s…
5 room house in Ragaciems, Latvia
5 room house
Ragaciems, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
8 room house in Aizpute, Latvia
8 room house
Aizpute, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
8 room house in Engure, Latvia
8 room house
Engure, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 350 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 410,000
6 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
6 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Large, fully equipped house, which can be purchased for two families, there are all standard…
6 room house in Bigaunciems, Latvia
6 room house
Bigaunciems, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 232 m² Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale fully furnished three-story house - 232 sq. m. m. Beautiful neighbors, 2 minutes to…
7 room house in Grobina, Latvia
7 room house
Grobina, Latvia
7 Number of rooms 390 m² Number of floors 3
€ 260,000
5 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
5 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 332 m² Number of floors 2
€ 325,000
Interest-free installments for 3 years according to the schedule proposed by you.House area …
House in Vane, Latvia
House
Vane, Latvia
€ 3,200,000
A unique property - a castle in the Kandava region, 120 km to Riga and 84 km to Ventspils, f…
House in Skrundas novads, Latvia
House
Skrundas novads, Latvia
€ 1,200,000
We offer you an exclusive castle complex, which is located in one of the most picturesque pl…
8 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
8 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
8 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 4,000,000
For sale luxury modern villa in the Jurmala dune area. The beach is only 100m away. White, s…

