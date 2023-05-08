Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Cesis, Latvia

5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
3 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 920,000
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 124,600
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/7
€ 117,000
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
€ 119,000
2 room apartment in Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/7
€ 113,400
