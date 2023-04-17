Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Cēsis county
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Cēsis county, Latvia

Cesis
6
Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Cesis, Latvia
3 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 221 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 920,000
Design apartment with two terraces of 200 sq.m.The only apartment with access to the roof t…
2 room apartmentin Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 124,600
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
2 room apartmentin Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 5/7 Floor
Price on request
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
2 room apartmentin Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 117,000
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
2 room apartmentin Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 119,000
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…
2 room apartmentin Cesis, Latvia
2 room apartment
Cesis, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 113,400
5 building ensemble consisting of 4 reconstructed wooden buildings and a central apartment b…

Properties features in Cēsis county, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir