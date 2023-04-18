Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Beverinas novads
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Beverinas novads, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room apartmentin Trikata, Latvia
5 room apartment
Trikata, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 165 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 239,975
4 room apartmentin Trikata, Latvia
4 room apartment
Trikata, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 113 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 157,640
3 room apartmentin Trikata, Latvia
3 room apartment
Trikata, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 77 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 119,660
1 room apartmentin Trikata, Latvia
1 room apartment
Trikata, Latvia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/7 Floor
€ 52,500

Properties features in Beverinas novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir