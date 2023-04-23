Latvia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Latvia
New houses in Latvia
All new buildings in Latvia
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Latvia
Residential
Apartment in Latvia
House in Latvia
Land in Latvia
Luxury Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Latvia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Latvia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Castle
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Babites novads
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Babites novads, Latvia
Apartment
Clear all
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
€ 102,850
We offer for sale a 2-room apartment in the village of Spilve. The house is surrounded by be…
3 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
104 m²
€ 215,380
We offer a very spacious apartment located in the village of Dravnieki, Spilve. The house is…
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 378,000
Two-storey apartment in a new project "Tennis Club 12" in a quiet area of Jurmala in Lielup …
2 room apartment
Babite, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
132 m²
€ 179,000
For sale 2-room apartment with a spacious terrace in Jurmala! Description: - The only ap…
1 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 109,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apartme…
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
97 m²
€ 250,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
96 m²
€ 245,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 218,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 164,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
78 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
63 m²
€ 147,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
73 m²
€ 148,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 114,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
49 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment
Spunciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
72 m²
€ 165,000
New cozy apartment. Fully furnished. Quality furniture. Technique. Parking place. Terrace 16…
2 room apartment
Spunciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 180,000
We sell an apartment in the complex "Park Apartments" in the project "Saliena" in the Pinki …
1 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
€ 120,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apartme…
1 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
€ 110,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apart…
5 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
247 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 589,390
For sale exclusive 5-room 2-level apartment in the new residential complex Jurmalas Paradis…
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 350,000
We offer a 3-room apartment in a new project in Lielupe - "; Marienbad Lielupe"; by the sea.…
5 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
547 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
For sale exclusive 5-room 2-level apartment in the new residential complex Jurmalas Paradi…
4 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
132 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 393,000
For sale a chic, bright 2-level apartment with full quality finishes and built-in furniture …
4 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
160 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 400,000
4 room apartment
Gatciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
142 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 330,000
Exclusive apartment on Artillery Street.The apartment occupies three floors and has two entr…
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
95 m²
2/6 Floor
€ 325,000
Modern apartment on the seafront. Lielupe Marienbade. Live security 24h.One of the most pres…
3 room apartment
Gatciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
154 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 460,000
The newly developed project CENTRUS is located in the active part of the city centre – in …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Babites novads, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map