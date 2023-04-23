Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Babites novads, Latvia

2 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
2 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 40 m²
€ 102,850
We offer for sale a 2-room apartment in the village of Spilve. The house is surrounded by be…
3 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
3 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 215,380
We offer a very spacious apartment located in the village of Dravnieki, Spilve. The house is…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 378,000
Two-storey apartment in a new project "Tennis Club 12" in a quiet area of Jurmala in Lielup …
2 room apartment in Babite, Latvia
2 room apartment
Babite, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 132 m²
€ 179,000
For sale 2-room apartment with a spacious terrace in Jurmala! Description: - The only ap…
1 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
1 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 109,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apartme…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 250,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m²
€ 245,000
A unique opportunity to purchase a four-room apartment overlooking a landscaped park with a …
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 218,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 220,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 164,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 78 m²
€ 165,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m²
€ 147,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
2 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m²
€ 148,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 114,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
1 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
1 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 115,000
Premium class apartments for sale in SALIENA Park Apartments. Description: - Three-stor…
2 room apartment in Spunciems, Latvia
2 room apartment
Spunciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m²
€ 165,000
New cozy apartment. Fully furnished. Quality furniture. Technique. Parking place. Terrace 16…
2 room apartment in Spunciems, Latvia
2 room apartment
Spunciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 180,000
We sell an apartment in the complex "Park Apartments" in the project "Saliena" in the Pinki …
1 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
1 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m²
€ 120,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apartme…
1 room apartment in Mezares, Latvia
1 room apartment
Mezares, Latvia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m²
€ 110,000
2-room apartment for sale in Imanta in one of the modern projects "Metropolia". The apart…
5 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
5 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 247 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 589,390
For sale exclusive 5-room 2-level apartment in the new residential complex Jurmalas Paradis…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 140 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 350,000
We offer a 3-room apartment in a new project in Lielupe - "; Marienbad Lielupe"; by the sea.…
5 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
5 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
5 Number of rooms 547 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
For sale exclusive 5-room 2-level apartment in the new residential complex Jurmalas Paradi…
4 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
4 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 132 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 393,000
For sale a chic, bright 2-level apartment with full quality finishes and built-in furniture …
4 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
4 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 400,000
4 room apartment in Gatciems, Latvia
4 room apartment
Gatciems, Latvia
4 Number of rooms 142 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 330,000
Exclusive apartment on Artillery Street.The apartment occupies three floors and has two entr…
3 room apartment in Pinki, Latvia
3 room apartment
Pinki, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² 2/6 Floor
€ 325,000
Modern apartment on the seafront. Lielupe Marienbade. Live security 24h.One of the most pres…
3 room apartment in Gatciems, Latvia
3 room apartment
Gatciems, Latvia
3 Number of rooms 154 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 460,000
  The newly developed project CENTRUS is located in the active part of the city centre – in …

