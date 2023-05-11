Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Latvia

1 BHK
82
2 BHK
176
3 BHK
99
4 BHK
29
32 properties total found
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 233 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 1,800,000
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 480,000
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 430,000
5 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
5 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 870,000
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 370,613
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 231,192
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 256,636
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 181,683
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 225,404
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 217,081
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 341,880
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 275,957
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 132,080
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 171,580
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 176,400
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 270,760
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 106,080
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 132,340
2 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
2 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 175,280
1 room apartment in Berzini, Latvia
1 room apartment
Berzini, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 122,590
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 270,000
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 104,160
1 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
1 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 118,450
3 room apartment in Daugavpils, Latvia
3 room apartment
Daugavpils, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 180,000
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 643,243
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 943,173
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 1,163,971
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 357,000
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 374,000
4 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
4 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 299,000

