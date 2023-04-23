Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Aluksnes novads
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Aluksnes novads, Latvia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
6 room house in Kolbergis, Latvia
6 room house
Kolbergis, Latvia
6 Number of rooms 313 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Exclusive real estate for sale - a residential building of 313 sq. M. m area and land plot o…
9 room house in Kolbergis, Latvia
9 room house
Kolbergis, Latvia
9 Number of rooms 400 m² Number of floors 2
€ 540,000
From Riga 20 km is the best, elite settlement “Sunishi”. Closed village on the shore of the …

Properties features in Aluksnes novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir