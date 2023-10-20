Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Kyrgyzstan
  4. Issyk-Kul Region
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Issyk-Kul Region, Kyrgyzstan

Cottage To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking in Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking
Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 6
Area 164 m²
Идеальный вариант для инвестиций (сдавать в аренду можно в сезон посуточно, в несезон помеся…
€151,832
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Balykchy, Kyrgyzstan
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Balykchy, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€149,934
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 3
Area 191 m²
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€174,607

Properties features in Issyk-Kul Region, Kyrgyzstan

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir