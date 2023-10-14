Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Kyrgyzstan
  4. Cholpon-Ata
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan

3 room house with furniture, with parking, with with repair in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
3 room house with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€97,027
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 3
Area 191 m²
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€175,030
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 2
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€55,172
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
€66,587
