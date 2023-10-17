Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Kyrgyzstan

Issyk-Kul Region
8
10 properties total found
2 room apartment with furniture, with appliances, with parking in Korumdu, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Korumdu, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Идеальный вариант для инвестиций (сдавать в аренду можно в сезон посуточно, в несезон помеся…
€94,746
1 room apartment in Choktal, Kyrgyzstan
1 room apartment
Choktal, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/3
Идеальный вариант для инвестиций (сдавать в аренду можно в сезон посуточно, в несезон помеся…
€59,690
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Korumdu, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Korumdu, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€85,272
2 room apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair in Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€50,216
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view in Choktal, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Choktal, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€51,163
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances in Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€56,848
2 room apartment with furniture, with appliances, with parking in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€45,478
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€39,793
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
Floor 4/4
Club House & laquo; Prestige Hall & raquo;About the club houseClosed VIP Town32 apartments o…
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
Club House & laquo; Prestige Hall & raquo;About the club houseClosed VIP Town32 apartments o…
Price on request

