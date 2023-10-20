Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Kenya

1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nairobi, Kenya
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 460 m²
Kenpipe Gardens 3 & 4 Bedroom Maisonettes-Now Selling KEY DETAILS Fully detached stand…
€99,185

Mir