Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Kenya
  4. Nairobi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Nairobi, Kenya

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in Nairobi, Kenya
Villa 6 room villa
Nairobi, Kenya
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 2 023 m²
Number of floors 1
Let’s dive into the details of this remarkable property:   Located in the Blue Zone…
€1,10M
Leave a request

Properties features in Nairobi, Kenya

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir