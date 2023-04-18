Kenya
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Kenya
New houses in Kenya
All new buildings in Kenya
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Kenya
Residential
Apartment in Kenya
House in Kenya
Land in Kenya
Luxury Properties in Kenya
Find an Agent in Kenya
Real estate agencies in Kenya
Agents in Kenya
Commercial
All commercial properties in Kenya
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Kenya
Find an Agent in Kenya
Real estate agencies in Kenya
Agents in Kenya
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Kenya
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Bungalow
Townhouse
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Kenya
Nairobi
Residential properties for sale in Nairobi, Kenya
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Residence and citizenship
Nairobi, Kenya
9 Number of rooms
5 bath
4 047 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 491,003
HOUSE FOR SALE IN BOGANI, KAREN 5 Bedroom Ensuite + DSQ 2 Storey modern design villa…
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
3 bath
€ 280,869
Located in Ngong, Upper Matasia, and 10 minutes’ drive from Ngon…
5 room apartment
Nairobi, Kenya
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
2 023 m²
16 Floor
€ 300,422
Why Invest in 3408 BELVA? 3408 BELVA is a signature collection of luxury a…
3 room house
Ruiru, Kenya
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
€ 42,780
3 Bedrooms Bungalow house for sale in Ruiru Kimbo - newly constructed (sold as is) This p…
2 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Developments
Nairobi, Kenya
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
102 m²
11 Floor
€ 52,629
The project covers an area of 1 hectare, a total area of 32,609 & nbsp; Square meters, 11 fl…
5 room house with Buying a property, with Investments, with Developments
Nairobi, Kenya
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 175,548
&…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nairobi, Kenya
3 bath
460 m²
€ 95,589
Kenpipe Gardens 3 & 4 Bedroom Maisonettes-Now Selling KEY DETAILS Fully detached s…
3 room apartment with Buying a property, with Investments, with Developments
Nairobi, Kenya
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
2 Floor
€ 83,983
Description & Bull; 2/3 bedroom luxurious apartments. & Bull; Master bedroom ensuite w…
Properties features in Nairobi, Kenya
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map