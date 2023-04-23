Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Almaty Region
  4. Talgarskiy rayon
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Talgarskiy rayon, Kazakhstan

Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Almerek, Kazakhstan
1 room apartment
Almerek, Kazakhstan
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 23,532
Country apartment in the cottage town of Jean Quat, northward from. Almaty ( near the state …

Properties features in Talgarskiy rayon, Kazakhstan

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir