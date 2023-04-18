Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Almaty Region
  4. Talgarskiy rayon
  5. Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug, Kazakhstan

2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Almerek, Kazakhstan
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Almerek, Kazakhstan
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 90,332
A modern and comfortable house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room wit…
3 room cottagein Almerek, Kazakhstan
3 room cottage
Almerek, Kazakhstan
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 2
€ 70,760
A modern and comfortable house with three bedrooms on the second floor and a living room wit…

Properties features in Panfilovskiy selskiy okrug, Kazakhstan

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
