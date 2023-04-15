Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in VV, Italy

2 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
ATTENTION! Now there is a special offer: apartments from € 90,000! MAIN…
4 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
4 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 400,000
New complex on the Tyrrhen coast in the city of Vibo Marina within the …
1 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 84,740
Portobello Village Hotel and Resort - Tropea, Calabria (Italy) Portobello Village is the on…
2 room apartmentin Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 room apartment
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 185,000
New apartments located in the heart of Tropea are for sale, with fantastic views of the seap…

Properties features in VV, Italy

Mir