Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Pisa
  5. Volterra

Residential properties for sale in Volterra, Italy

1 property total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Volterra, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Volterra, Italy
700 m²
€ 2,500,000
Beautiful villa is located near Volterra, Tuscany. The house is a reconstruction of a typica…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir