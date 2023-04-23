Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Lazio
  4. Viterbo

Residential properties for sale in Viterbo, Italy

1 property total found
Villa 3 room villa in Bomarzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Bomarzo, Italy
4 Number of rooms 470 m²
€ 395,000
IT-. Вилла под РимомВ городе Аттильяно, относящийся к этрусскому периоду о чем свидетельству…

Properties features in Viterbo, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir