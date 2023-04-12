Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Italy

Arzachena
23
Arona
17
Calabria
16
Emilia-Romagna
16
Florence
15
Salo
14
Lecco
10
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
9
77 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Lonato del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 320 m²
€ 1,850,000
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
Villa 5 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 11,000,000
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 2 room villain Peschiera del Garda, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms 136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 3 room villain Pulciano, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
4 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
Villa 4 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,900,000
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
Villa 3 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms 246 m²
€ 496,000
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строит…
Villa 3 room villain Moniga del Garda, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms 317 m²
€ 980,000
GA-V000903. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ВИЛЛА С СОВРЕМЕННЫМ ДИЗАЙНОМ В ПАДЕНГЕ-СУЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенная в крас…
Villa 4 room villain Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
5 Number of rooms 350 m²
€ 700,000
VB-71000. Вилла с большим земельным участком в 500 метрах от моряСардиния, провинция Нуоро в…
Villa Villain Montorfano, Italy
Villa Villa
Montorfano, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
VB-11107. Вилла Belvedere в Монторфано Монторфано - великолепный городок в районе Комо (окол…
Villa 5 room villain Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 3,000,000
VB-11105. Вилла Таранто в Национальном парке Тичино на озере Маджоре Недвижимость прекрасно …
Villa 4 room villain San Felice del Benaco, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms 475 m²
€ 800,000
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
Villa 4 room villain Cernobbio, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms 300 m²
€ 3,800,000
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
Villa 5 room villain Como, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms 750 m²
€ 12,500,000
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
Villa 5 room villain Dizzasco, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms 890 m²
€ 3,500,000
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
Villa Villain Pietraferrazzana, Italy
Villa Villa
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
430 m²
€ 180,000
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
Villa 3 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 9 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
20 Number of rooms 15 bath 1 100 m²
Price on request
Magnificent villa on the shores of Lake Garda. Located in a sunny, picturesque place at the …
Villa Villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
7 bath 800 m²
Price on request
For connoisseurs of true luxury, we offer an old villa surrounded by a century-old park, mor…
Villa 4 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a villa located on the first line of the lake in Bardolino.Two-story build…
Villa Villain Austis, Italy
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villas of various layouts in the new complex in Santa Teresa di Gallura in Sardinia. Possibl…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 310 m²
€ 880,000
Villa located 200 meters from the beach in Toscolano Maderno.The area of the building is 310…
Villa 5 room villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 320 m²
€ 3,700,000
A chic villa with a swimming pool surrounded by a wonderful garden, located right on the bea…
Villa Villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa Villa
Brindisi, Italy
320 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa with pool and sea views. Located on the green hills of Marina di Salve. The buildi…
Villa 2 room villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 850,000
Salento style villa located on a hill with panoramic views 300 meters from the sea. The buil…
Villa 4 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villa is located in the village of Villa del Monte, a few hundred meters from Lake Tenno…
Villa 3 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 370,000
The house is located on the rocky shore characteristic of Limon, with stunning views of Lake…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …

