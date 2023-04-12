Italy
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Italy
New houses in Italy
All new buildings in Italy
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Italy
Residential
Apartment in Italy
Penthouse
House in Italy
Villa
Castle
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Italy
Luxury Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Commercial
All commercial properties in Italy
Hotel
Manufacture
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Italy
Find an Agent in Italy
Real estate agencies in Italy
Agents in Italy
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Italy
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Italy
Villas
Pool Villas for sale in Italy
Arzachena
23
Arona
17
Calabria
16
Emilia-Romagna
16
Florence
15
Salo
14
Lecco
10
Comunita Montana Valli del Verbano
9
Alassio
8
Apulia
8
Campania
8
San Martino di Lupari
8
Peschiera del Garda
7
Anzio
6
Giulianova
6
San Benedetto del Tronto
5
Tortoreto
5
Milan
3
San Siro
3
Siena
3
Show more
Show less
Villa
Clear all
77 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 3 room villa
Lonato del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
320 m²
€ 1,850,000
GA-V001559. Превосходная вилла с видом на озеро в Лонато-дель-ГардаРасположенная в элегантно…
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 11,000,000
MV-221122-5. Шикарная вилла нового строительства у озера КомоВилла продается на берегу озера…
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
€ 340,000
GH-SV00079. Прекрасный таунхаус с террасой и бассейномВ районе Сан-Бенедетто-ди-Лугана, в хо…
Villa 2 room villa
Peschiera del Garda, Italy
3 Number of rooms
136 m²
€ 400,000
GH-SV00044. Изящный таунхаус с большой террасой на крышеВ нескольких минутах езды от центра …
Villa 3 room villa
Pulciano, Italy
4 Number of rooms
85 m²
€ 380,000
GH-LV04726. Угловой таунхаус с видом на озероВ Гаино (районе городка Тосколано Мадерно), в к…
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,900,000
MV-221122. Современная вилла с прекрасным видом на озеро КомоОбщая застроенная площадь 300 м…
Villa 3 room villa
Como, Italy
4 Number of rooms
246 m²
€ 496,000
MV-221122-3. Стильные виллы нового строительства на озере КомоЧетыре виллетты нового строит…
Villa 3 room villa
Moniga del Garda, Italy
4 Number of rooms
317 m²
€ 980,000
GA-V000903. ПРЕСТИЖНАЯ ВИЛЛА С СОВРЕМЕННЫМ ДИЗАЙНОМ В ПАДЕНГЕ-СУЛЬ-ГАРДАРасположенная в крас…
Villa 4 room villa
Mamujada Mamoiada, Italy
5 Number of rooms
350 m²
€ 700,000
VB-71000. Вилла с большим земельным участком в 500 метрах от моряСардиния, провинция Нуоро в…
Villa Villa
Montorfano, Italy
350 m²
€ 1,300,000
VB-11107. Вилла Belvedere в Монторфано Монторфано - великолепный городок в районе Комо (окол…
Villa 5 room villa
Castelletto sopra Ticino, Italy
6 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 3,000,000
VB-11105. Вилла Таранто в Национальном парке Тичино на озере Маджоре Недвижимость прекрасно …
Villa 4 room villa
San Felice del Benaco, Italy
5 Number of rooms
475 m²
€ 800,000
GA-V001015. ОЧАРОВАТЕЛЬНЫЙ ОТРЕМОНТИРОВАННЫЙ ДОМ В САН-ФЕЛИЧЕ-ДЕЛЬ-БЕНАКОВ историческом цент…
Villa 4 room villa
Cernobbio, Italy
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
€ 3,800,000
MV-160921-1. Современная вилла с захватывающим видом на озеро КомоВилла. в Черноббио. Совре…
Villa 5 room villa
Como, Italy
6 Number of rooms
750 m²
€ 12,500,000
MV-160921-2. Восхитительная вилла на первой линии озера Комо и в 2 км от центра города КомоП…
Villa 5 room villa
Dizzasco, Italy
6 Number of rooms
890 m²
€ 3,500,000
PL-PR-P09. Озеро Комо. Великолепная недвижимость с неповторимым видомНа берегу озера Комо вы…
Villa Villa
Pietraferrazzana, Italy
430 m²
€ 180,000
ARH-180220-3. Вилла на стадии строительства в КолледимеццоЦена снижена до 180 000 евро Необ…
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 9 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
20 Number of rooms
15 bath
1 100 m²
Price on request
Magnificent villa on the shores of Lake Garda. Located in a sunny, picturesque place at the …
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
7 bath
800 m²
Price on request
For connoisseurs of true luxury, we offer an old villa surrounded by a century-old park, mor…
Villa 4 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a villa located on the first line of the lake in Bardolino.Two-story build…
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villas of various layouts in the new complex in Santa Teresa di Gallura in Sardinia. Possibl…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
310 m²
€ 880,000
Villa located 200 meters from the beach in Toscolano Maderno.The area of the building is 310…
Villa 5 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
320 m²
€ 3,700,000
A chic villa with a swimming pool surrounded by a wonderful garden, located right on the bea…
Villa Villa
Brindisi, Italy
320 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa with pool and sea views. Located on the green hills of Marina di Salve. The buildi…
Villa 2 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 850,000
Salento style villa located on a hill with panoramic views 300 meters from the sea. The buil…
Villa 4 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
170 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villa is located in the village of Villa del Monte, a few hundred meters from Lake Tenno…
Villa 3 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 370,000
The house is located on the rocky shore characteristic of Limon, with stunning views of Lake…
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
99 m²
€ 199,900
A fully furnished villa in Portoada Park with a large green land plot is sold. On the first …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Italy
with mountain view
with sea view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map