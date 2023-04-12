Seaview Villas for Sale in Italy

Italy
115 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
100 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
114 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
The residential complex consists of detached villas in Pizzo Calabro. …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is locat…
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
95 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Madame Villas on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa…
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Under construction for the client. Residence Dei Fiori is located in …
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Sales are open for villas in the second phase of the Residence Dei Fior…
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 9 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
20 Number of rooms
15 bath
1 100 m²
Price on request
Magnificent villa on the shores of Lake Garda. Located in a sunny, picturesque place at the …
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
246 m²
Price on request
Villa with a wonderful view of Salo Bay. Located in a quiet, luxury area 20 meters from the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
7 bath
800 m²
Price on request
For connoisseurs of true luxury, we offer an old villa surrounded by a century-old park, mor…
Villa 4 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms
350 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a villa located on the first line of the lake in Bardolino.Two-story build…
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villas of various layouts in the new complex in Santa Teresa di Gallura in Sardinia. Possibl…
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …
Villa 5 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
10 Number of rooms
5 bath
320 m²
€ 3,700,000
A chic villa with a swimming pool surrounded by a wonderful garden, located right on the bea…
Villa Villa
Brindisi, Italy
320 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa with pool and sea views. Located on the green hills of Marina di Salve. The buildi…
Villa 2 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 850,000
Salento style villa located on a hill with panoramic views 300 meters from the sea. The buil…
Villa 4 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
170 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villa is located in the village of Villa del Monte, a few hundred meters from Lake Tenno…
Villa 6 room villa
Austis, Italy
10 Number of rooms
8 bath
400 m²
€ 4,650,000
The villa was designed by architect Peter Snek, located in a beautiful secluded place that g…
Villa Villa
Tuscany, Italy
350 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa Villa
Latium, Italy
200 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa Villa
Marche, Italy
€ 5,000,000
Italy Marche Prestigious modern villa An absolutely new prestigious villa near the walls of …
Villa 3 room villa
Italy, Italy
100 m²
€ 250,000
A detached villa is located in Santa Caterina Dello Jonio, near Soverato, Calabria. The 100 …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Calabernardo, Italy
7 bath
800 m²
€ 1,680,000
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
Villa 9 room villa
Ricadi, Italy
5 bath
520 m²
€ 700,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5 bath
347 m²
€ 2,100,000
Share with friends
Villa 2 room villa
Anacapri, Italy
2 bath
150 m²
€ 1,550,000
The home in Italy is located on the island of Capri, 700 metres from the centre of Anacapri.…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
