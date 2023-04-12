Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Italy

Sardinia
50
Comunita Montana Parco Alto Garda bresciano
42
Tremezzina
34
Bergamo
33
Lonato del Garda
31
Arzachena
23
Bordighera
21
Calabria
16
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
115 properties total found
Villa 2 room villain Pittulongu, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Pittulongu, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 180 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
Villa by the sea, with access to One of the most beautiful beaches of Costa Smeralda. The h…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
Уютный дом в живописном Замброне! Каждый раз приезжая в этот город вы бу…
Villa Villa 3 bathroomsin Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa Villa 3 bathrooms
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 114 m² Number of floors 1
€ 345,000
For those who love Italy and sea holidays, looking for modern quality h…
Villa 3 room villain Pizzo, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Pizzo, Italy
2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 3
€ 320,000
The residential complex consists of detached villas in Pizzo Calabro.  …
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
3 bath 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 340,000
The last villa for sale in the SEVENVILLAS complex Sevenvillas is locat…
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 95 m² Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
Madame Villas on the spacious and picturesque slopes of Zambrone! Villa…
Villa 2 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
2 bath 70 m² Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
Under construction for the client.   Residence Dei Fiori is located in …
Villa 3 room villain Vibo Valentia, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Vibo Valentia, Italy
1 bath 80 m² Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
Sales are open for villas in the second phase of the Residence Dei Fior…
Villa 3 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
Price on request
Villa Villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa Villa
Cavernago, Italy
250 m²
Price on request
The construction of a modern villa in Padenga is sul Garda.Two floors with a total area of 2…
Villa 9 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
20 Number of rooms 15 bath 1 100 m²
Price on request
Magnificent villa on the shores of Lake Garda. Located in a sunny, picturesque place at the …
Villa Villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa Villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
570 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 246 m²
Price on request
Villa with a wonderful view of Salo Bay. Located in a quiet, luxury area 20 meters from the …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
7 bath 800 m²
Price on request
For connoisseurs of true luxury, we offer an old villa surrounded by a century-old park, mor…
Villa 4 room villain San Martino di Lupari, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
San Martino di Lupari, Italy
6 Number of rooms 350 m²
Price on request
We offer for sale a villa located on the first line of the lake in Bardolino.Two-story build…
Villa Villain Austis, Italy
Villa Villa
Austis, Italy
200 m²
€ 450,000
Villas of various layouts in the new complex in Santa Teresa di Gallura in Sardinia. Possibl…
Villa 4 room villain Cavernago, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Cavernago, Italy
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 288 m²
€ 800,000
Elegant villa in Padenga sul Garda. Located on a hill in a prestigious residential area.The …
Villa 5 room villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa 5 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
10 Number of rooms 5 bath 320 m²
€ 3,700,000
A chic villa with a swimming pool surrounded by a wonderful garden, located right on the bea…
Villa Villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa Villa
Brindisi, Italy
320 m²
€ 1,800,000
New villa with pool and sea views. Located on the green hills of Marina di Salve. The buildi…
Villa 2 room villain Brindisi, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Brindisi, Italy
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 850,000
Salento style villa located on a hill with panoramic views 300 meters from the sea. The buil…
Villa 4 room villain Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Ueberetsch-Unterland - Oltradige-Bassa Atesina, Italy
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 170 m²
€ 1,350,000
The villa is located in the village of Villa del Monte, a few hundred meters from Lake Tenno…
Villa 6 room villain Austis, Italy
Villa 6 room villa
Austis, Italy
10 Number of rooms 8 bath 400 m²
€ 4,650,000
The villa was designed by architect Peter Snek, located in a beautiful secluded place that g…
Villa Villain Tuscany, Italy
Villa Villa
Tuscany, Italy
350 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa Villain Latium, Italy
Villa Villa
Latium, Italy
200 m²
€ 2,500,000
Villa Villain Marche, Italy
Villa Villa
Marche, Italy
€ 5,000,000
Italy Marche Prestigious modern villa An absolutely new prestigious villa near the walls of …
Villa 3 room villain Italy, Italy
Villa 3 room villa
Italy, Italy
100 m²
€ 250,000
A detached villa is located in Santa Caterina Dello Jonio, near Soverato, Calabria. The 100 …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Calabernardo, Italy
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Calabernardo, Italy
7 bath 800 m²
€ 1,680,000
Syracuse Province, on the shore of a beautiful bay near the town of Noto in baroque style is…
Villa 9 room villain Ricadi, Italy
Villa 9 room villa
Ricadi, Italy
5 bath 520 m²
€ 700,000
Share with friends
Villa 4 room villain Sanremo, Italy
Villa 4 room villa
Sanremo, Italy
5 bath 347 m²
€ 2,100,000
Share with friends
Villa 2 room villain Anacapri, Italy
Villa 2 room villa
Anacapri, Italy
2 bath 150 m²
€ 1,550,000
The home in Italy is located on the island of Capri, 700 metres from the centre of Anacapri.…

Properties features in Italy

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir